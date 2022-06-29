Click to share this via email

Kevin Bacon is showing off his dance moves with his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

The star revisited his iconic film “Footlose” by joining in on the “Footloose drop” TikTok trend with his wife.

Bacon shared their attempt to Instagram with the caption: “I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography 🤣 but figured we’d give it a spin”.

The video was set to Kenny Loggins’ title track for the film “Footloose” as the actor proceeded to lift Sedgwick in his arms, before letting her spin in his arms and catching her again.

After the successful dance, the happy couple high-fived in celebration.

Fans delighted at the video, with one fan commenting, “You guys are the cutest!! Totally nailed it” and another writing, “I ❤️ you two!!!!! #marriagegoals 🙌”.

Bacon and Sedgwick have been married since 1988 after working together on the PBS film “Lemon Sky” in 1987.

Bacon originally starred in the 1984 film as the rebel Ren McCormack who leads a rebellion of dance and rock in a town where it’s been banned.