Kristin Cavallari is feeling more comfortable in her own skin than ever before.

The former “Very Cavallari” star, 35, opened up about how she recently gained weight with the help of a trainer, in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she explained. “My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight.”

The reality TV personality recalled looking back on old photos of herself, admitting, “I didn’t realize it at the time, how thin I was. So I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

Cavallari built muscle through lifting weights and going to the gym.

“I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away,” she continued. “So it is about consistency for me.”

Speaking about her personal trainer, she said, “He kicks my ass. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life. I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”

Cavallari added, “I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling.”

The “Laguna Beach” alum also told the outlet that she stays in shape by sticking to her “healthy lifestyle” and drinking very little alcohol.