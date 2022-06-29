Click to share this via email

Bianca Andreescu is speaking out after fans were unable to watch her opening Wimbledon game in full.

The Canadian sports star advanced to the second round after defeating Emina Bektas.

However, many people were left disappointed by TSN’s coverage of the match.

“Sad to see Canadian fans tweeting about not being able to watch most of my first round match at Wimbledon… on TV or the app,” wrote Andreescu in a Tweet.

“No problem for Denis [Shapovalov] or Felix [Auger Aliassime] tho,” she added, tagging TSN.

TSN told viewers that Andreescu’s game would be “joined in progress” after the conclusion of matches featuring Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

PROGRAMMING ALERT: The stream for Court 12 has been changed to Court 14 where 🇨🇦 Bianca Andreescu is in action on the TSN website/TSN App. Her match will be joined in progress at the conclusion of either Auger-Aliassime (TSN5) or Shapovalov's (TSN1) match.#Wimbledon2022 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 28, 2022

Many fans complained about not being able to access a stream to the game.

I click this link and it takes me to 6 different streams and not one is Bianca?? This isn’t the first time something like this has happened pic.twitter.com/s4RjBmgG2S — PT (@vivhendy) June 28, 2022

TSN eventually fixed the error, but at that point it was well into the game.