Bianca Andreescu is speaking out after fans were unable to watch her opening Wimbledon game in full. 

The Canadian sports star advanced to the second round after defeating Emina Bektas. 

READ MORE: Bianca Andreescu Wins Lou Marsh Trophy As Canada’s Athlete Of The Year

However, many people were left disappointed by TSN’s coverage of the match.

 

“Sad to see Canadian fans tweeting about not being able to watch most of my first round match at Wimbledon… on TV or the app,” wrote Andreescu  in a Tweet.

“No problem for Denis [Shapovalov] or Felix [Auger Aliassime] tho,” she added, tagging TSN.

TSN told viewers that Andreescu’s game would be “joined in progress” after the conclusion of matches featuring Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

 

Many fans complained about not being able to access a stream to the game.

READ MORE: Canadian Tennis Star Bianca Andreescu Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Skip Madrid Open

TSN eventually fixed the error, but at that point it was well into the game.