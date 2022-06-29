Machine Gun Kelly is still a wild boy! On Tuesday, the “Forget Me Too” rapper took to his Instagram Stories to give fans a look at the celebrations that followed his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden.

In the clip, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, stands above a crowd, at his after-party at Catch Steakhouse.

With the mic in one hand and a champagne flute in the other, MGK tells the crowd, “I don’t give a f**k, bro. I don’t give a sh*t,” before smashing the flute on his head. In the next clip, MGK, wearing a shiny all-pink outfit, is dripping blood from his forehead as he goes into his song, “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

Machine Gun Kelly – Photo: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

While singing, MGK holds on to a white rag, which he uses to try to help stop the bleeding. However, the party continues, and the crowd sings along to the single – which features Blackbear.

The rapper was joined at the party by his fiancée, Megan Fox, Landon Barker – who took the stage the same night his father, Travis Barker, was rushed the hospital – Avril Lavigne and her fiancé, Modsun.

MGK’s wild night came after he took the stage at Madison Square Garden. In his Stories, the 32-year-old documented the moment that he arrived in the iconic venue for the Mainstream Sellout Tour. Before taking the stage, the rapper showed off his outfit, and the gift he received after lighting the Empire State Building pink.

It’s been a busy week for MGK. On Monday, the superstar had his leading lady by his side during the premiere of his Hulu documentary, “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink”. During a chat with ET, the couple cleared up their marriage status, after MGK called the “Jennifer’s Body” actress “my wife.”

“I think when I speak about terminology – it never felt like my girlfriend,” he told ET. “It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship.”

Fox shared a similar sentiment when she crashed the interview on Monday, sharing that they’ll get married when the time is right. “He’s got all the names,” she said. “No [we aren’t married], we don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year. When it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do that.”

