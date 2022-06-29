Click to share this via email

Kristen Stewart is showcasing a whole new look on the set of her new movie.

The actress was seen sporting a mullet while filming “Love Lies Bleeding” in Albuquerque.

Kristen Stewart, Photo: Backgrid

The film is set within the world of competitive bodybuilding, with Stewart portraying the girlfriend of one bodybuilder.

The 32-year-old star filmed scenes wearing a sleeveless muscle shirt, black jeans and a grey sports bra.

According to the official synopsis, “Love Lies Bleeding” focuses on a relationship “fueled by ego, desire, and the American Dream”.

The movie is set for release in 2023, also starring Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris, Anna Baryshnikov and Jena Malone.