Cardi B is telling fans about the cosmetic surgery she hopes to get soon.

The rapper took to Instastory to reveal her plans for a tummy tuck.

“This stomach, it’s giving tummy tuck. Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin,” said the mom of two.

“I am a little heavier than usual, but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it. Like, I think [my son] Wavey, like, did me wrong,” continued the Grammy-winner, who welcomed her son Wavey nine months ago.

“I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f*** out and do my f***ing surgery. I’m over it,” she added. “Me and surgery goes together bad. Real bad. We go together real bad.”

Cardi is set to release her new song, “Hot S***”, featuring Kanye West on Friday.