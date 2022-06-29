Click to share this via email

A Vancouver radio station is fighting back using Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name”.

KISS-FM has been playing the rock track for over 10 hours, after two popular DJs were fired from the station.

It all started after Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, aka Kevin & Sonia, were let go on Wednesday morning, after five years on the air.

Since then, the song has been playing on repeat.

According to Deadline, it’s not known exactly who is in control of KISS-FM right now.

This isn’t the first time that “Killing in the Name” has been used for protest.

Back in 2009, a Facebook group encouraged people to buy the song in order to stop the winner of “The X Factor” from topping the UK chart at Christmas for the fifth year in a row.