Prince Charles, as Patron of the Big Lunch, attends a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval, Kennington, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022.

A royal source is revealing how Prince Charles had a “wonderful” time meeting his granddaughter Lilibet during the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their children to the U.K. in honour of what was a momentous occasion for the British Royals.

The trip was the the family’s first visit to the country since moving away in 2020.

“It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain,” said the source, according to the BBC. “The prince and the duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them.”

They continued, “[Charles] hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”

Lilibet celebrated her first birthday during the trip across the pond from her family’s home in California.

The insider also said that it was “very, very special” for Prince Charles to spend time with his 3-year-old grandson, Archie.