Baby on board! Tom Hiddleston’s fiancée Zawe Ashton revealed that the couple are expecting their first child when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

Ashton — who revealed she was engaged to the “Loki” star in March — rocked a golden gown that shined nearly as brightly as she did while walking the carpet at the premiere of her new film “Mr. Malcolm’s List” at the DGA Theatre in New York City on Wednesday.

Ashton posed for photographers and smiled on the carpet in the ethereal ensemble — a tulle gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture which cascaded over her burgeoning baby bump.

Zawe Ashton attends “Mr. Malcolm’s List” New York Premiere at DGA Theatre in New York City. — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The couple’s pregnancy was confirmed by Vogue in a special behind-the-scenes pictorial showing her preparing for the premiere.

While Hiddleston was not in attendance at the premiere, Ashton was joined by several of her co-stars, including Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto and Theo James.

Sope Dirisu, Zawe Ashton, Freida Pinto and Theo James attend “Mr. Malcolm’s List” New York Premiere — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

ET learned in March that the pair will be tying the knot after sparking engagement rumors while attending the British Academy Film Awards.

While the couple has been very reserved and private about their romance, Hiddleston expressed his excitement over his relationship back in April after ET’s Rachel Smith congratulated him on his engagement while on “The Essex Serpent” red carpet.

“Thank you very much. Yes, I’m very happy,” Hiddleston gushed while at the premiere for the Apple TV+ series. “I’m so happy.”

Hiddleston and Ashton met on the set of the 2019 play “Betrayal”, which premiered in London’s West End before they brought it to Broadway. Though they didn’t confirm their relationship status at the time, some reports claim they started dating after working together on the production.

In September 2021, the couple was spotted packing on the PDA while going for a swim in Ibiza, Spain. Later that month, they walked their first red carpet together at the Tony Awards.

Congrats to the happy couple!

