It’s all good vibrations after this hilarious “Jeopardy!” mix-up.

On Wednesday night’s episode, contestant Halley Ryherd shocked fans by stumbling on a clue in the first-round category “Chuck D, Times 3”.

While most of the questions centred on Charles Dickens and Charles Darwin, one seeming gimme was all about rapper Chuck D.

“In the 1990’s Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was,” host Mayim Bialik read.

Despite many viewers knowing the answer to be Public Enemy, in a moment heard round the internet, Halley went with the Funky Bunch, the group led by Marky Mark, better known today as Mark Wahlberg.

Chuck D and The Funky Bunch! pic.twitter.com/FyGouxSTrx — Steak Sauce (@iamkevinito) June 30, 2022

Clips of the flub quickly went viral, with many laughing at the idea of the group being called Chuck D and the Funky Bunch.

Halley joked on Twitter that she thinks she’s “ready to forever by the person who mixed up Public Enemy and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch,” adding that it’s “#mylegacy.”

I’ve talk to my therapist about it and I think I’m ready to forever be the person who mixed up Public Enemy and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch on @Jeopardy. #mylegacy — Halley Ryherd (she/her) (@Halley_BuzzesIn) June 29, 2022

She even got some comfort from other former “Jeopardy!” contestants who made very obvious mistakes on the show and have been living the moment down for years.

Well it gives me hope to hear from another person who survived a mix up on national TV! — Halley Ryherd (she/her) (@Halley_BuzzesIn) June 30, 2022

But if it’s any consolation, Chuck D himself took to Twitter to cut Halley some slack, saying “Everybody don’t know everything,” and adding, “But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds,” referring to Darwin and Dickens.

Everybody don’t know everything… it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to … it’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds pic.twitter.com/gxLnyVmxCp — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 30, 2022

That, of course, didn’t stop the memes and jokes from flowing on social media, where “Jeopardy!” and hip-hop fans alike had plenty of fun with the gaffe.

Watching Jeopardy tonight with my Mom, and a category about Chuck D came up. The question came up about what group Chuck D was in, and one lady answered the Funky Bunch, and Mom looked at me and said Public Enemy, and I said thank you for being my Mom, lol. pic.twitter.com/KVeqpeZUbm — Jerry Parsons21225 (@jerry_parsons) June 29, 2022

A contestant on Jeopardy just guessed Chuck D was in a group called The Funky Bunch and now I’m turning off the TV. pic.twitter.com/Lh7br8zvVj — Abelopez (@Abelopez) June 30, 2022