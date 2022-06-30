The villain of the latest Marvel blockbuster still needs to watch the movie.

On Wednesday night, Elizabeth Olsen appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and host Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on the success of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

Hearing that the movie earned close to $1 billion at the box office, Olsen remarked, “That’s a wild number. I don’t know what to equate it to.”

She then revealed that she hasn’t actually watched the movie yet, and Fallon wondered if she was that kind of actor who prefers not to watch herself onscreen.

“I wish. No, I’m not one of those. I’m like one of those people who wants to study something so I can figure out how to make it better,” Olsen told him.

“I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it,” she confessed. “And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it, it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.”

Fallon explained to the audience that Olsen was referring to the watermarks studios plaster on the screen on screeners in order to prevent people from selling them illegally.

“Could you imagine if I did do that?” Olsen laughed.

Asked if Olsen will be back as the Scarlet Witch in future Marvel projects, the actress admitted, “They don’t tell me anything about my fate,” she said.

Olsen then added, “I should come back.”

The comments come after another appearance on “Good Morning America” this week, where Olsen was asked about the planned “WandaVision” spinoff “Agatha: House of Harkness”, as well as rumours of a Scarlet Witch solo movie.

“I would love to be a part of both of those, no one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret, because I’m bad at that. I know nothing about my future,” Olsen said.

She added, “Keep spreading rumours and maybe they’ll hire me again.”