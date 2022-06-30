Canadian actor Dave Foley came across a real UFO in the sky and recalled the unusual sighting.

The “Kids In The Hall” star, who once played an alien in a skit, tweeted a drawing of what he saw.

READ MORE: Dave Foley Tweets His Way Into Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Ad, Scott Thompson Tries His Luck

After years of interest in the UFOS without ever seeing anything, I saw something. This is a drawing of what I saw. I was with a friend who I’ll let decide if he wants to be attached to this.

It moved silently, at great speed,hovered and pulsated with light. pic.twitter.com/28bCacxwOO — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 29, 2022

The actor’s post left some fans wondering whether or not it was a joke, however Foley replied, “Absolutely not a bit.”

Absolutely not a bit. Just sharing what I saw. Many people who have encountered the phenomenon are afraid to discuss it because of the thoughtless and uninformed derision it inspires. Many who do discuss it have had their lives ruined by that derision. #ufotwitter — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 29, 2022

He noted that “many people who have encountered the phenomenon are afraid to discuss it,” including “others in entertainment who’ve seen something but will never talk about [it] publicly for fear of being stigmatized.”

Foley, 59, provided a few details of his “up-close” encounter by responding to a number of questions on Twitter.

“The white lights were on the front of the craft, assuming that it was moving forward and those lights pulsated separately from the body of the craft, which also pulsated,” he explained.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Shares His Love For UFOs On ‘Hot Ones’

The bizarre sighting occurred in January near Los Angeles. Foley said the object was silent and compared it to about the size of a Greyhound bus.

Foley was “unnaturally unresponsive” to what he saw at the time, sharing that “in a way [he’s] still experiencing that.”

We felt like our emotions were being tamped down. We were unnaturally unresponsive to what we were seeing. In a way I’m still experiencing that. — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 29, 2022

As noted, Foley has been interested in UFOs for quite some time. In recent years, he chatted about the subject on the “Somewhere In The Skies” podcast and on Joe Rogan’s podcast.