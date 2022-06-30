Marvel’s secrecy is apparently no match for Howard Stern and a hot mic.

This week, a clip went viral on Twitter from Stern’s SiriusXM show, during a moment not meant for air, in which the radio host appears to leak plans for a Doctor Doom project.

READ MORE: Indigenous Cast Revealed For Marvel Origin Story Series ‘Echo’

“They’re going over the schedule with me, and it’s going to suck,” Stern is heard saying. “I told you, I’m going to do ‘Doctor Doom’. That’s the thing.”

Holy shit Stern had a hot mic for their postshow meeting running and I think leaked he will be doing Dr. Doom in an MCU movie?!?? pic.twitter.com/fIzH1Z7KAJ — Gus (@WashedUpTweeter) June 29, 2022

Stern added, “But believe me, I’m f**king miserable about it… I called Robert Downey, Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques.”

It wasn’t clear what exactly the Doctor Doom project might be, including whether it is a movie or TV show, nor was it revealed which role Stern would be playing.

READ MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis Starts A Feud With Marvel Over Competing Multiverse Movies

Doctor Doom, a.k.a. Victor Von Doom, was introduced as a supervillain in the Fantastic Four comics of the ’60s.

The character has since gone on to become one of the most well-known villains in the Marvel universe, as well as being an anti-hero in some storylines.

Rights to the character, along with the X-Men and Fantastic Four, are now with Marvel Studios following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, with characters from those properties making their MCU debut in the recent “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.