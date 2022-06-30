Steve Carell was up against some pretty tough questions in order to determine how evil the actor is in real life, aside from his infamous “Despicable Me” and “Minions” character Gru.

During an interview for Yahoo‘s “Kid Gloves”, things took a “terrifying turn” when Carell was asked by a young reporter, Have you ever killed a man?

He also revealed whether or not he has a second secret family and if he’s ever left his grocery cart in his parking spot.

Besides testing Carell’s evilness, the 59-year-old actor, who stars in the new animated feature “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, said he’s “always been Gru” except “now he’s like 11 ½” in the new prequel.

The “Rise of Gru” sees the 11-year-old future-supervillain join his favourite band of supervillains, The Vicious 6, after his idol, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), is kicked out of the gang.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” opens in theatres July 1.