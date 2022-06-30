“Love Island” fans just got a big surprise.

On Thursday, E! News announced that “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland will host new fourth season of the reality series, dubbed “Love Island USA”.

READ MORE: ‘Love Island’ Winners Caleb Corprew And Justine Ndiba Break Up

The first trailer for the new season of the show, which opens with a group of seemingly depressed people sitting at a bus stop before being picked up by a party bus, taking their clothes off and heading to Love Island.

Photo: Peacock

“Fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a wild ride,” an announcer says, before another adds, “You have arrived at this summer’s ultimate destination.”

Originally airing on CBS in previous seasons, the show Wass picked up as a streaming exclusive in the U.S. by Peacock for seasons 4 and 5.

READ MORE: ‘Love Island’ Crowns The 2021 Winners

Hyland is replacing Arielle Vandenberg, who hosted the show in its first three seasons.

Taking place in California, the show, spun-off from the British reality sensation, centres on a group of contestants living in isolation, always under video surveillance, and in order to survive, they must couple up with a fellow Islander, with the winning couple taking home $100,000.