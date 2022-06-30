Jeffrey Dean Morgan is slamming trolls after the Roe v. Wade overturn.

After countless women shared their experiences with abortion to defend the right to access the medical procedure, Morgan’s wife Hilarie Burton shared her own heartbreaking experience with a necessary abortion following a miscarriage.

“It is no secret I struggled with infertility. Losing multiple pregnancies before her was traumatic. But female bodies are all different and unpredictable,” she wrote. “Having an abortion after my fetus died allowed for my uterus to heal in a way that made it healthy enough to carry future pregnancies.”

Following his wife’s moment of vulnerability, the “Walking Dead” actor showed support by donning a “Pro Roe” T-shirt and defending Burton’s words on Twitter.

I got OPINIONS. You don’t like em? Piss off. Go follow someone else. I’m in a block n delete kinda mood today. Before you clap back with some bullshit… read my wife’s last instagram post… and tell me I have no skin in the game. pic.twitter.com/vu1Hq1Wkt8 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 30, 2022

Morgan then explained his stance further in the comments section.

One user wrote that they were “beyond sad” that the actor was getting hate for “speaking up on womens rights.”

“Nothing to be sad about. I’m certainly not sad! Happy to weed out people,” he wrote. “Problem is a massive lack of understanding or education. If people don’t care to understand ramifications? All we can do is TRY to change one mind.”

Nothing to be sad about. I’m certainly not sad! Happy to weed out people. Problem is a massive lack of understanding or education. If people don’t care to understand ramifications? All we can do is TRY to change one mind. One. We all do that? Maybe we don’t fall into dark ages. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 30, 2022

Another user suggested that the story of loss was as much Morgan’s as it was his wife’s, but Morgan emphasized that his struggle was different.