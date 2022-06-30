Click to share this via email

Logan Paul is officially joining the world of wrestling.

The influencer announced that he signed a contract with the World Wrestling Federation (WWE) to officially join their ranks as a wrestler.

He shared the news on Instagram with the caption: “Just signed with the @WWE”

Accompanying the post was a picture of Paul holding a folder with the WWE logo on it as he posed with ex-wrestler Triple H, who now serves as Executive Vice President of Global Talent for the company and Stephanie McMahon, who is the interim CEO.

According to journalist Ariel Helwani, the contract will be for multiple years until 2023.

Additional details per sources: Deal includes an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023. He’ll likely, I’m told, have his first big appearance at SS but could be on TV before that. He signed his deal yesterday. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 30, 2022

Paul also challenged fellow wrestler The Miz in the photos, by holding a paper with the words: “COMING 4 U @MIZ”.

The YouTuber previously teamed up with Miz at The Showcase of the Immortals where they beat the Mysterios, only for a last minute betrayal from Miz who turned on Paul.