Busy Philipps was arrested outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Thursday during a protest against the Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that enshrined federal protections for abortion rights.

Philipps, 43, was seen being taken away from the protest by law enforcement in a video posted on Twitter by Vice News. In the video, a person offscreen asks Philipps why she attended the protest. “For equality,” Philipps replied.

.@BusyPhilipps was arrested at a protest in front of the Supreme Court today, and tells VICE News that she's getting arrested for "equality." pic.twitter.com/MOm6ZyY6Cl — VICE News (@VICENews) June 30, 2022

The mom of two posted her own videos of her marching with protesters earlier in the day on her Instagram story. “I’m doing this for you guys,” she told her followers. “I’m doing this for my kids. I’m doing this for my mom. I’m doing this for my grandma.”

Abortion-rights activists demonstrating against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, including actress Busy Philipps, center, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington, D.C. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin/CPImages

People march past the Supreme Court, including actress Busy Philipps, second from right, as they protest for abortion-rights, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington, D.C. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Abortion-rights activists demonstrating against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sit in an act of civil disobedience, including actress Busy Philipps, third from left in second row, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Washington, D.C. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Philipps has been a passionate advocate for abortion rights for many years. In 2019, she opened up about having the medical procedure when she was a teenager during a segment on her now-cancelled series “Busy Tonight.” Philipps shared her story after the state of Georgia passed a six-week abortion ban bill. That same year, Philipps also spoke to the U.S. House Judiciary Subcommittee focusing on threats to reproductive rights.

“I am so sad that we have to sit here in front of a row of politicians and give deeply personal statements because the why doesn’t matter,” she told the members of Congress. “It should not matter. I am a human being that deserves autonomy in this country that calls itself free. And choices that a human being makes about their own bodies should not be legislated by strangers who can’t possibly know or understand each individual’s circumstances or beliefs.”

The “Girls5eva” star also took to the streets last week after the Court overturned Roe v. Wade, joining others in protest. She followed up by sharing reproductive rights resources on her social media channels.

Just the day before her arrest, the actress posted a photo of her celebrating her birthday, appearing teary-eyed in front of a birthday cake while wearing a “Bans Off Our Bodies” pin. “I made a good wish,” she captioned the photo, suggesting her birthday wish was for abortion rights to be restored.

ET Canada has reached out to Philipps’ reps about the arrest but has yet to hear back.