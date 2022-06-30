The classic TV game show “Password” is headed back to the small screen.

Originally airing between 1961 and 1975, “Password” has come back to life in several forms over the years but most recently as an occasional segment on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.” Now, Fallon will serve as star and executive producer of a full fledged spin-off-slash-reboot hosted by Keke Palmer.

The show sees two teams of two people — one civilian and one celebrity — compete against each other to solve word puzzles using word clues. Fallon will take the role of celebrity participant for one of the pairings each week and a rotating celebrity guest will take the spot on the opposing team. The winning team takes home $25,000.

According to Variety, actor Jon Hamm will appear on the premiere episode, which pays tribute to the late great Betty White. White frequently appeared on the original show and was married to original host Allen Ludden.

Other celebrity guests slated to appear include Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove and Meghan Trainor.

The one-hour game show has a two-night premiere on August 9 and 10.

NBC dropped the first teaser for the series on Thursday, which TV Line called “sleek, and slick, and dramatically lit, and loud. In other words, many things the original show wasn’t.”