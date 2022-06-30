Paul Rudd, or rather, Ant-Man, is finally addressing Marvel fans’ speculation that he could have destroyed Thanos by using his powers to shrink down and, conversely, expand in size.

Rudd appears as Ant-Man alongside the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in a new interactive movie that’s shown on the Disney Wish cruise ship, and, before anything else can take place, he decides to “address the elephant in the room.” That is, he decided to discuss whether shrinking down, climbing up Thanos’ butt and then expanding to become incredibly huge could, as fans have long posited, killed Thanos.

“I’ve heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and uh … kill Thanos in a really creative way,” Rudd says in the video. “First of all: gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain — ”

But before Rudd can explain, Lilly steps in to end that line of conversation. “If only we had the time!” she says, quickly changing the subject.

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man explains why he couldn’t go up Thanos’ ass in a clip from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ on the Disney Cruise Line. pic.twitter.com/CWi0019Vx6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 30, 2022

The interactive movie/dining experience, titled “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”, follows Ant-Man and the Wasp as they battle Ultron (Ross Marquand) with the help of fellow Avengers Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Miss Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Captain America (Anthony Mackie). The story doesn’t take place in the main MCU timeline but rather in a world in the multiverse where Thanos’ ‘Snap’ never happened.

The Disney Wish cruise departs on July 14. As EW reports, the ship also features a Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Lounge dining experience which includes a $5,000 cocktail.