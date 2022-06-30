Welcome to #MomLife, Sharna Burgess! The 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday.

Burgess took to Instagram Thursday to share the happy news as well as the little one’s name, writing, “Zane Walker Green. 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm.”

“My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍,” she added, alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn’s tiny hand holding onto dad, Brian Austin Green‘s finger.

Green shared the same photo and birth announcement to his page, captioning the post, “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️.”

This is Burgess’ first child, but fifth for boyfriend Green. The 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 actor has four other sons — three with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, and one with actress Vanessa Marcil.

READ MORE: How Sharna Burgess First Reached Out to Megan Fox Amid Brian Austin Green Romance

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 and announced the pregnancy on Instagram in February, just a week after Green’s divorce from Fox was finalized.

Last month, Burgess’ friends celebrated the expectant couple with a chic barnyard baby shower. Fellow DWTS alums Peta Murgatroyd and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy were both in attendance. Murgatroyd posted a collage of photos to Instagram, where she, Maks, and their son, Shai, all embraced Sharna and her growing belly.

“I couldn’t be happier for you my love, you and @brianaustingreen are soul mates and this baby boy is destined for greatest [sic] with both of you as his parents,” Murgatroyd wrote. “Here’s to you and your family and the beginning of EVERYTHING ❤”

In May, Green shared that he had been battling ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that left him bedridden for six weeks.

“Sharna was amazing,” he said. “Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids, cause I was pretty bedridden for a while.”

“Taking care of me,” he added. “Not complaining, being amazing. I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life.”

READ MORE: Sharna Burgess Says Brian Austin Green’s Struggle With Ulcerative Colitis Was ‘Scary And It Was Intense’

Around the same time, a source told ET that Burgess was enjoying her pregnancy. “Sharna feels fantastic and nothing is more exciting to her than becoming a mom,” the source said.

Burgess has been open about her hopes for motherhood since ET spoke with her last June. “Kids have always been on the cards for me,” she said, adding that she has enjoyed getting to know Brian’s four sons. “They’re really cool little humans. It’s just [about] becoming good friends with them.”

In March, Burgess opened up about telling her parents the news. Her father died in January 2022, but she and Green were able to tell him about the pregnancy in person.

“Some part of me thinks he was holding on to see that I was OK,” Burgess captioned a touching video on Instagram. “And now it’s my turn to be a parent. I will give it my everything and hope I do half as good a job as mine did.”