Taylor Lautner’s fiancee Taylor Dome has just revealed a very big secret: she was ‘Team Edward’ growing up.

The registered nurse and social media influencer, 24, shared her stunning and hilarious confession while taking part in a new online challenge where people share videos showing their childhood crushes and ‘the person they ended up with.’

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner Splits His Pants Showing Off His Dance Moves At A Friend’s Wedding

“[I] think it’s time to come clean…” Dome captioned her video on Wednesday. At the beginning of the clip, she holds her fist over her face, nervous to make the big reveal. She then shows photos of Robert Pattinson, 36, in the “Twilight” movies, indicating he’s the person she crushed on when she was younger, followed by photos of her now fiancee, Lautner, who played Jacob, Pattinson’s romantic rival in “Twilight.”

The video quickly went viral, racking up views and being reposted on fan accounts.

Lautner himself saw the video, commenting, “’bout time I won something.”

The couple’s friend Patrick Schwarzenegger replied with a heart emoji and three crying laughing emojis. “Too good,” actor Greg Sulkin added, while blogger Lauren Kennedy responded, “hahahaha you win.”

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner Opens Up About Popping The Question To Fiancée Tay Dome

Lautner proposed to Dome in November of last year, getting down on one knee to pop the question while surrounded by candles and roses. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he captioned an engagement photo posted to his Instagram account.

The couple have not revealed when they plan to tie the knot.