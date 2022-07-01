Bret Michaels is currently being treated at a hospital in Nashville, according to multiple reports.

The rocker and Poison frontman was taken to the hospital on Thursday, shortly before his band was set to perform as part of a Stadium Tour, alongside Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, People reports.

Several of Michaels’ bandmates took to the stage during the show to inform fans of the hospitalization, and that they would therefore be unable to perform their set, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

Michaels has since posted on Instagram:

TMZ also reported that the hospitalization may have been the result of a bad reaction to medication Michaels had been taking, which may have had unexpected side effects as a result of his Type 1 diabetes.

ET has reached out to Michaels’ reps for comment.

The Stadium Tour is still scheduled to continue, with the next planned stop in Florida on Saturday. It’s unclear if the hospitalization will impact the tour schedule.

