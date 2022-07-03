Click to share this via email

Bret Michaels is back giving it “100 percent” following a stint in hospital amid Poison’s current tour.

The rocker and Poison frontman was taken to the hospital on Thursday, shortly before his band was set to perform in Nashville as part of a Stadium Tour, alongside Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, People reports.

Several of Michaels’ bandmates took to the stage during the show to inform fans of the hospitalization, and that they would therefore be unable to perform their set, according to TMZ, who first reported the news.

Michaels posted on Instagram:

TMZ reported that the hospitalization may have been the result of a bad reaction to medication Michaels had been taking, which may have had unexpected side effects as a result of his Type 1 diabetes.

On Saturday, Michaels Tweeted a picture of himself performing in Jackson, Florida.

“Seriously love you & sorry I was sick,” he wrote.

“Sick and in the pouring rain, Bret gives 100%🌧🤘,” he captioned another post.

