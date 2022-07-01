Elmo had a few things to say about that Ted Cruz coronavirus vaccine tweet in a hilarious “Late Show” skit.

The United States Senator hit headlines this week after criticizing “Sesame Street” for promoting kids getting the vaccine on Twitter.

Elmo got the vaccine in a recently-released clip, which saw the puppet say he felt “a little pinch” when he got the shot.

Elmo got the COVID vaccine today, just like Elmo's mommy and daddy! Elmo's daddy had a lot of questions, but Elmo's doctor said the vaccine would help keep Elmo healthy, and all of Elmo's friends and family too! #CaringForEachOther https://t.co/do2AcvCfMg — Elmo (@elmo) June 28, 2022

“I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbours, and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love,” Elmo’s dad Louie said after admitting he had questions about kids getting the shot.

Cruz responded to the video:

Thanks, @sesamestreet for saying parents are allowed to have questions! You then have @elmo aggressively advocate for vaccinating children UNDER 5. But you cite ZERO scientific evidence for this. Learn more:https://t.co/Ss20TmFTSB https://t.co/tr67QyfRyC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2022

“The Late Show” then took a swipe at the politician in a clip, with Elmo saying in the skit: “Elmo is about to clap back!”

Big Bird warned, “Oh, this could get ugly!” before the duo belted out the “Ted Cruz Song” alongside Mr. Snuffleupagus.

Elmo hit out at Cruz in the segment, calling him a “feckless buffoon” and a “lowlife.”

The characters also mentioned Cruz liking a “porno tweet” on social media, as well as saying he was “sleazy,” had “greasy” hair and a “chin full of pubes.”

This isn’t the first time Cruz has hit out at “Sesame Street”, with him tweeting: “Government propaganda… for your 5 year old!” after Big Bird said they’d got the shot back in November.

See more in the clip above.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.