Prince William paid tribute to his mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 61st birthday on Friday.

The royal wrote a moving letter to the 2022 recipients of The Diana Award, which honours young people for their social action or humanitarian work.

William shared, “Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts.”

HRH The Duke of Cambridge shares his congratulations through a message of support to The 2022 Diana Award recipients:

HRH The Duke of Cambridge shares his congratulations through a message of support to The 2022 Diana Award recipients:

“Your stories are remarkable. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all.

“Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all.”

Today, on Diana, Princess of Wales' birthday, we recognise the new generation of changemakers that she has inspired. How has she inspired you?

Today, on Diana, Princess of Wales' birthday, we recognise the new generation of changemakers that she has inspired.

He continued, “I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognizing incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them.

“I hope that you stand proud in the knowledge that you are making a real difference and that you enjoy today’s ceremony — you deserve it!”

William’s comments come ahead of the 25th anniversary of his and Prince Harry’s mother Diana’s tragic death on August 31, 1997.

Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, said in a statement, according to People: “It is especially poignant as we remember Princess Diana 25 years on.

“We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.”