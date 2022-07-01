Chelsea Handler had an important message for men everywhere as she closed out her time as guest host on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday.

During her monologue, Handler discussed one of the not very nice tweets she’d received since speaking about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the rise in vasectomies and all the things men should be doing right now to help women.

Handler told viewers, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time guest hosting, but just like women’s rights, all good things must come to an end.”

She later added, after telling men to “get up off your hairy a**es” and defend women’s rights, “Now, I hesitate to ask men for help because I know what’s going to happen. I’m gonna get mansplained about how to win back my rights.

“Shut up, OK? You do the work for a change. And don’t open your mouth unless you’re chanting, ‘Her body, her choice.’”

Handler went on, “There is a lot that men can do to help women.

“Like not creating laws that kill women. You should stop voting for people who wouldn’t protect your wife, your sister, mother, aunt or grandmother’s right to choose what comes out of her Pikachu.”

Handler joins a whole host of celebrities slamming the Roe v. Wade ruling, with Billie Eilish, Wanda Sykes and Taylor Swift being among those criticizing the decision.