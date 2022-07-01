Hayden Christensen is opening up about the physical transformation he needed to undergo in order to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the recent Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

In an interview with Fatherly, Christensen revealed he packed on some substantial weight in order to fill in the Vader costume.

“I think that process was very important for me,” he explained.

“I needed to become that character again, physically,” Christensen added. “I just consumed as many calories as possible. I put on 25 or 30 pounds to fill out that suit.”

Photo by George Pimentel/Disney

According to Christensen, it took about nine months to pack on the weight, which he shed quickly after filming was completed.

“I try to avoid the dad bod thing,” he joked. “And I was trying to maintain that Vader body after we finished. But, honestly, I pretty much just went back to my old diet. I kind of deflated after that.”