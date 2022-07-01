Dave Coulier never thought his former “Full House” co-star Lori Loughin would end up in jail.

The actor, who played Joey Gladstone in the hit sitcom alongside Loughlin’s Becky Katsopolis, insisted in an interview with E! News: “If you would have said at the beginning of ‘Full House’, who’s the one person who’s going to end up going to jail? Lori was last on the list.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 for their participation in the college admissions scandal.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin Attends Her First Red Carpet Event After The College Admissions Scandal

In May 2020, the longtime couple pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli accepted into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail, which she served in the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California from October of 2020 to December of that year, when she was released. The actress received a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in jail and served time in the federal prison beginning on Nov, 19, 2021. He was released from jail in April 2021 and served the remainder of his sentence at home before being released from confinement later that month. The fashion designer was fined $250,000 and received 250 hours of community service.

READ MORE: Dave Coulier On Maintaining Sobriety After Death Of Brother, Dad & Bob Saget

Coulier said of Loughlin, “Lori is my best girlfriend in life. We make each other laugh really hard, through the tough times and the fun times.”

The star acknowledged that “everyone has their opinion” on the much-talked about scandal, but insisted that Loughlin was a “wonderful human being” outside of the drama.

“There’s a lot of untold story underneath that I don’t think a lot of people know,” he told the publication. “We all make mistakes.”

Coulier also spoke about the “Full House” cast’s bond being stronger than ever, especially after the late Bob Saget’s death in January.

He said, “We realize how precious life is and how quickly this clock is ticking.”