Jamie Spears is pushing back on one of his daughter’s allegations.

In a signed document obtained by Yahoo! Entertainment, Britney Spears’ father is denying that he had the pop star’s bedroom surveilled as part of her conservatorship.

The sworn declaration was filed ahead of the next court date, which is scheduled for July 13 in Los Angeles.

“I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship,” the document states. “This allegation is false. I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the Conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

In the statement, Jamie does not deny having Britney’s phone use monitored, which was one of the claims made in the New York Times documentary “Controlling Britney Spears”.

The documentary Jamie had hired private security company Black Box, which surveilled Britney’s digital communications and secretly recorded over 180 hours work of audio from her bedroom.

A former employee of Black Box spoke on the record, claiming he was once ordered to delete audio recordings from a USB stick.

Jamie was ousted from the conservatorship last year, and the conservatorship itself was ended in November.

Since then, Jamie has been seeking payment for his former role.