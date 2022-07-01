It’s far from a done deal, but Taron Egerton is officially in talks to play everyone’s favourite Canadian superhero.

Speaking with The New York Times, the British “Rocket Man” star revealed that he’s met with Kevin Feige, about taking over from Hugh Jackman as Marvel’s next Wolverine.

READ MORE: Taron Egerton Gets Emotional While Recalling ‘Profound’ Experience Of Filming ‘Black Bird’ With Ray Liotta

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that,” he laughed. “I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.”

He added, “But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

Marvel Studios regained the rights to the X-Men franchise and its characters when Disney acquired Fox, and Feige has already stated his intention of bringing the classic mutant heroes into the MCU.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Addresses Wolverine Rumours & Hugh Jackman Comparisons

Jackman made his debut in the role of Wolverine in 2000’s “X-Men”, going on to portray the character in nine films as the character, including his final appearance in the Oscar-nominated “Logan”.

Egerton, meanwhile, is no stranger to action, having starred in the “Kingsman” franchise. He’ll next be seen in the Apple TV+ series “Black Bird”, premiering July 8.