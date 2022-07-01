Heidi Klum is showing off one of her lesser known talents.

The model appeared on the latest episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday to talk about her time as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” and surprised everyone with a hidden talent of her own.

“I can make myself not sweat in the face,” revealed Klum. “I will sweat like crazy here where you can’t see it, but I will tell myself: ‘don’t sweat in the face right now because I don’t want to have a shiny face.'”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Heidi Klum – Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022

Colbert appeared confused by the talent which the model explained was useful for when makeup artists had to maintain the looks of the designers.

“They come all the time and they will put that powder puff in your face 24/7,” she said. “So I’m like: Don’t sweat in the face. I just tell myself not to sweat in the face!”

Her face was the only area she seemed to be able to control, as the sweat seemed to redirect elsewhere.

“I sweat everywhere where you don’t see it,” she explained as she gestured to her armpits. “That’s my talent. It’s hidden, because I don’t show it.”

Despite her secret talent, Klum still spends a lot of time in the make-up chair – a struggle her “Making the Cut” co-star Tim Gunn doesn’t share.

“He does not wear any make-up,” she said. “Where I spend two hours on all of this, like he just shows up.”

Fans can catch the two of them next on season 3 of “Making the Cut” which premieres on Aug. 19.