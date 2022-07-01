Jenna Bush Hager apparently isn’t a big fan of open displays of extravagance.

On Friday’s “Today” show, the host discussed Kim Kardashian’s Instagram photos from daughter North West’s recent 9th birthday party.

“I have a 9-year-old, she did not have a party like this, because y’all this party was over the top,” Bush said, introducing the photos.

As the pics shows, the party was dubbed the “Camp North” sleepover party, and it all started with a private jet flight out to the wilderness, with adventurous canopy walk, tented beds, water tubing and more.

Bush, who is the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush, shared, “Here’s a piece of advice my cousin gave me, when I had my first. She said, ‘Do not even throw a party,’ and I said, ‘That’s kind of rude.’ She was like, ‘No, no, no. Lower their expectations. Because otherwise, you go over the top at 3, what do you think they’re gonna want at 16.'”

Her co-host Michelle Buteau, filling in for Hoda Kotb, agreed that the party was “extravagant upon extravagant,” but admitted she might be into a “low-budget version.”