Dolly Parton fans can get even closer to their idol thanks to the newest Dollywood Resort attraction.

The Tennessee theme park opened by Dolly Parton is adding a unique new experience to their facilities: the Dolly Suite 1986 experience.

For the low price of $10,000 for two nights, fans can stay in Parton’s actual tour bus used between 2008 to 2022.

The official description on the site calls it a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

“Stay on Dolly’s highly-personalized motorcoach, her much-loved home on the road that now finds its permanent place at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa,” it reads. “Guests will stay in Dolly’s most recent personal sanctuary, a place during the last 15 years where she wrote dozens of songs and worked on a number of hit projects that have continued to confirm her status as an international superstar.”

It adds that the bus was designed by Parton and her sisters.

Some of the “hit projects” worked on the bus include the albums 9 to 5: The Musical and Backwoods Barbie.

“(I) decided to retire it because I wasn’t touring that much anymore and it just was sitting there, and I thought this could be put to really good use,” the famous singer told Knox News.

Part of the proceeds from the experience will go towards Parton’s Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which provide over a million children with books monthly.

The bus houses two and includes an additional DreamMore room at the resort for four.

The Dolly Suite 1986 experience is now taking reservations.