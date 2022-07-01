Adele wows the audience at her much-anticipated concert in London.
The singer was the headline performer at American Express Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park concert on Friday. She performed to an audience of 65,000 fans at her first big show of 2022.
The set list was a mixture of new songs as well as a few fan favourites and may give a hint as to what songs she might have favoured for her Las Vegas residency.
JustJared reports the set list as follows:
1. Hello
2. I Drink Wine
3. I’ll Be Waiting
4. Rumour Has It
5. Water Under the Bridge
6. One and Only
7. Skyfall
8. Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
9. Easy on Me
10. All I Ask
11. Make You Feel My Love
12. Someone Like You
13. Oh My God
14. Set Fire to the Rain
15. Hold On
16. Rolling in the Deep
17. When We Were Young
18. Love Is a Game
Adele looked confident in an elegant black gown with shoulder cut-outs and a sparkling skirt.
The 34-year-old was originally set to perform at Caesar’s Palace for a residency spanning from January to April, but announced last-minute she would be postponing the shows. Keith Urban stepped in for the singer at the resort instead.