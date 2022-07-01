Guns N’ Roses surprised fans at their London Show with a guest performer.

Longtime Guns N’Roses fan Carrie Underwood stepped out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” with the band. She belted out the lyrics with the band’s characteristic flare, but added in her own vocal colour.

This isn’t the first time the “American Idol” winner has performed with the likes of Axl Rose. In April, Underwood brought Axl Rose out to perform with her at Stagecoach Festival with the same two songs.

Guns n Roses lead singer Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood – Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Even when she’s not performing with the iconic rock legends, she often covers their songs on her own.

She gushed over the duet together in April, calling it a “dream come true”.

“Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!!” she tweeted.

Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!! Thank you, @axlrose, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @Stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before! ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 #SweetChildOMine #ParadiseCity #AxlRose… https://t.co/Z91QtDQ6OI pic.twitter.com/vQnAJJMFPn — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 1, 2022

Guns N’ Roses are currently on their European tour which continues through to July 15.