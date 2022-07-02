“Frasier” fans have reason to get excited.

On Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Talk”, Kelsey Grammer is joining the show, and in a preview clip, the actor spills some details on the forthcoming sitcom revival.

“The key ingredient for the ‘Frasier’ reboot is actually Frasier honestly. It was always called [Frasier], so it’s me, the key is me,” he jokes.

Asked when shooting on the reboot might begin, Grammer teases, “There’s been some conversation about maybe October, maybe a little later. I don’t know. There are a couple other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first.”

Finally, he adds, “But we’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier,’ the reboot. And it looks pretty good. I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy.”

The possibility of rebooting “Frasier” has been in the air for years, and in 2019, Grammer revealed that a revival was likely.

After more reports of a potential reboot, the project was officially greenlit in February 2021 for a debut on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The original “Frasier”, itself a spin-off of the classic sitcom “Cheers”, ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

