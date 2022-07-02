Lindsay Lohan has tied the knot!

After spilling the news of her secret marriage to fiancé Bader Shammas on Instagram, a rep told Page Six, “I can confirm Lindsay Lohan is married.”

The “Mean Girls” star posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday with Shammas, writing, “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” and adding, “I am stunned that you are my husband.”

According to Page Six, Lohan and Shammas got married in an “intimate ceremony” on Friday evening, just hours before her 36th birthday.

Lohan and the Kuwait-born financier met while she was living in Dubai, and the couple got engaged in November 2021.

Friends of the actress congratulated her in the comments of her Instagram post, including Paris Hilton.

“Love this ❤️,” wrote Melissa Gorga.

Following their engagement, Lohan’s father Michael told Page Six of Shammas, “He’s not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems — the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight.

“She’s relaunching her career and you want a good person in your life when you hit that restart button,” he added. “Everyone’s happy. Lindsay got her life back when she met him, she’s been living a really happy and healthy life.”