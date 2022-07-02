British Vogue is celebrating Pride in a big way.

This week, the magazine has unveiled its new August issue cover, featuring an all-star lineup of LGBTQ actors, artists, models and activists.

Featured in the issue are actor and model Cara Delevingne, actor, singer and producer Cynthia Erivo, the Oscar-winning actor, singer and dancer Ariana DeBose, model Jordan Barrett, model and activist Munroe Bergdorf, model and activist Sheerah Ravindren, actor and artist Cameron Lee Phan, models Aweng Chuol, Nathan Westling and Valentina Sampaio, drag artist Gottmik, and poet, model and trans visibility activist Kai-Isaiah Jamal.

Cara Delevingne – Photo: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for British Vogue

Talking about why this photoshoot was more meaningful than most, Delevingne says, “I arrived today with a very different sense of elatedness. It’s so different and it’s so nice.”

Erivo, meanwhile, shares while to took her a long time to share publicly that she is bisexual, explaining that many LGBTQ people “still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently.”

She adds, “Rather than being chastised for that, we should be commended for being brave. That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are.”

Talking about the recent wave of anti-trans backlash in the U.K. and whether it might make sense to leave the country, Kai-Isaiah admits, “This is kind of where I’m at, especially as a transgender-fluid person and being in a place of not wanting to adhere or conform, but also wanting to survive.”

Munroe Bergdorf adds, “I feel very hopeless about the structure of government and how easily people can get into power. I’ve got hope things can change. I do think that as awful as things are now politically, the consciousness of the country is heading in the right way.”

For DeBose, trans rights are also paramount, explaining, “I’m very aware of the importance of allyship right now. I don’t believe this is a fight we can win on our own. Historically, any time we’ve made gains as a community is because we’ve had the support of others. And this is the time, because if they’re going to come after my rights, one way or another they’re coming for yours too.”

Cynthia Erivo – Photo: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for British Vogue

Erivo reminds readers, “People who want to help but don’t know what to do need to find their queer family and sit and chat with them.”

“Trans rights, women’s rights, they’re all human rights,” Delevingne adds. “This isn’t about, ‘Oh, it’s not my job because I’m not part of the community.’ It’s all of our jobs to stand up for each other.”