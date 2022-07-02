There have been a lot more important things going on in the world than Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, if you ask Naomie Harris.

The “No Time to Die” star recently spoke with The Independent and criticized the media for what she called a “disturbing” amount of coverage of a “very private case.”

“It’s hard not to have followed that case because it was so rammed down our throats every day,” Harris said. “It was all over social media, all over the news, everywhere. I think there’s something quite disturbing about that, actually, because there are some serious events happening in the world that deserve much greater airtime than they’re having because this kind of thing is being aired.”

Harris pointed to other important stories that have not received the same amount of attention, despite being more important.

“I don’t understand why, with something that should have been a very private case between two people, the whole world was allowed access to it. I find it really bizarre and problematic. We televised that but not Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, which is much more relevant and important. I have real issues with that,” she said.

Harris also weighed in on whether the verdict in the trial, which found Heard had defamed Depp in an op-ed referring to domestic abuse, will affect the #MeToo movement.

“It’s way more powerful than one particular case and one individual,” she said. “It has a momentum that will not be derailed, it’s too entrenched. It will continue. Changes as a result of the MeToo movement are in place now.”