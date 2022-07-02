Being a new parent is exhausting, just ask Freida Pinto.

In a new interview with Glamour about her new film “Mr. Malcolm’s List”, the 37-year-old actress opens up about her life since welcoming her first child with husband Cory Tran in November.

“That is probably the busiest I’ve ever been,” she says of being a new mom to son Rumi-Ray.

“I’ve worked in this industry for 15 years, but my God—having a baby. It’s been a lot of juggling,” she adds. “It’s been a lot of being extremely exhausted, like an exhaustion that I thought I understood when I was doing night shoots. And I’m like, no, have a baby—that’s exhaustion.”

But Pinto says that “at the same time, it’s incredibly, incredibly satisfying. It’s like when you’re nurturing a film, that is your baby as well, every little progress it makes and every little progress your baby makes, you just get so excited and you feel like, this is the fruit of my hard work and staying up and losing sleep and whatnot, it’s all paying off.”

Finally she adds, “It’s one of the best roles I’ve played to date, is being Rumi-Ray’s mother.”

Pinto and Tran got married during the COVID-19 lockdown, revealing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last year, “I should clear the air. I wasn’t planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple… But then Covid happened and it’s still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it.”