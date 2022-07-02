Click to share this via email

Rihanna is back out on the town.

The “Umbrella” singer was spotted Friday in her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child.

Rihanna was in London, supporting partner A$AP Rocky’s concert at the Wireless Festival that evening, wearing an oversized black Prada puffer jacket.

Earlier that day, she surprised fans by showing up at a barbershop in the Crystal Palace neighbourhood of London, where Rocky was getting a trim before his big set.

A fan on Instagram shared a video of the singer at the barbershop, writing, “If you see this post. My soul has been snatched.”

Rihanna and Rocky announced they were expecting their first child together in January, and she welcomed her baby boy on May 19.