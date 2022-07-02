Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Anti-LGBTQ protesters aren’t going to bring down Pride if the cast of “Heartstopper” have anything to say about it.

On Saturday, stars Joe Locke, Jenny Walser, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell attended London’s annual Pride march.

READ MORE: Joe Locke Is Avoiding Social Media After Popularity Of ‘Heartstopper’: ‘I Find It Quite A Lot’

While there, the actors helped out a young attendee, who was seen in a video shared by Sky News journalist Scott Beasley being grabbed by people protesting the parade.

The stars of Heartstopper absolutely loving it as anti-LGBT protesters are challenged by a young Pride supporter #Pride pic.twitter.com/7uUwaG9MXW — Scott Beasley (@SkyScottBeasley) July 2, 2022

As a counter-protest, the cast members stood in front of the protesters, who were behind a barrier, dancing and waving Pride flags to the sound of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”.

Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Locke, Croft and Brown could be seen in the video waving their middle fingers at the protesters while dancing to the music.

joe locke and sebastian croft singing dancing and flipping off homophobes at pride is exactly what the world needed pic.twitter.com/twjXgMwM1H — zoe🍂PINNED! | LOVES BASH!!!!!!! (cast pr manager) (@vaItcrsen) July 2, 2022

A crowd of attendees nearby cheered on the actors, who soon rejoined the march.

READ MORE: ‘Heartstopper’ Star Kit Connor Condemns Obsession With Sexuality Of Young Celebrities: ‘I’m Not Too Big On Labels’

Fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the moment, sharing photos and video of the “Heartstoppers” actors trolling the protestors.

JOE LOCKE SAID FUCK HOMOPHOBIA I THINK IT'S BEAUTIFUL 😩💖 pic.twitter.com/nivkvmsqLe — rei 🌧️ Joe locke is so pretty (@heartstperxjoe) July 2, 2022

joe locke i love you 😭 pic.twitter.com/zkFuguNCIU — cai 🫶 (@GRAPEJUlICE) July 2, 2022

no thoughts just this video of joe locke and sebastian croft flipping off homophobes pic.twitter.com/rJ2dncOqvD — ّ (@narliethinker) July 2, 2022