Travis Barker has spoken out for the first time after spending the past week in the hospital due to pancreatitis.

Though several members of his family have provided updates on his health, the 46-year-old drummer took to Instagram on Saturday to release a statement of his own.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Landon Barker Takes The Stage With Machine Gun Kelly Hours After Dad Travis Barker Hospitalized

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis,” Barker continued.

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” he concluded.

Photo: Instagram/ TravisBarker

Barker was admitted to the hospital on Monday night with wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign Channels Stepdad Travis Barker With New Haircut

Moments later, the “Kardashians” star also released a statement to her Instagram Story.

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” she wrote on Saturday. “Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” she added, thanking fans.

READ MORE: Shanna Moakler Sells Engagement Ring From Travis Barker For Over $96,000

Kardashian then thanked Barker’s medical team “for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

Photo: Instagram/ KourtneyKardashian

She also shared her husband’s statement adding, “Thank you God, I love you God.”

Earlier this week, Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he shares two kids with, issued a statement, thanking “everyone who has reached out with concern.” She expressed that her ex-husband and father of her children is in “great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”