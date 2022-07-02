Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos went on a rocky date.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, proved that they are the ultimate adventure buddies after rock climbing their way to the top of a mountain.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host shared a picture of herself and husband, Consuelos, in their rock climbing gear as they climbed their way up the mountain. “Couples therapy,” Ripa captioned the post.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos’s Son Michael Walks At NYU Graduation After 2 Year COVID Delay

She also posted several moments from their adventurous day to her Instagram Stories.

One photo of the two tackling the cliffside together reads “on the rocks with @instasuelos,” while another is captioned “love on the rocks.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — Photo: Instagram/ KellyRipa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — Photo: Instagram/ KellyRipa

Ripa showed off her “balancing act” in another snapshot and a video, posted to her story, showcases just how high up the couple really is.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — Photo: Instagram/ KellyRipa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — Photo: Instagram/ KellyRipa

In an additional shot, Consuelos seems to have made it to the mountain top with Ripa following behind him. “Making it appear more dramatic than it is,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos ‘Can’t Fit In Any Of His Clothes’ After Getting Too Jacked From Lifting Weights

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — Photo: Instagram/ KellyRipa

The TV personality shared a photo of the lovebirds feeling accomplishment after they reached the top, plus, she gushed over a pic of her hubby in his harness and helmet writing “total babe.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos — Photo: Instagram/ KellyRipa