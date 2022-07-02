Keanu Reeves is in England for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix to seemingly support one team in particular.

The actor appears to be loyal to the Aston Martin team, as he was seen inside their garage, watching their lead driver, Sebastian Vettel, race around the Silverstone Circuit track.

Reeves was photographed wearing raceway earmuffs while hanging out with the Aston Martin staff and crew.

The actor took some time to pose for photos, rocking his signature long locks and scruffy beard. He even stepped onto the actual grid, in the rain, to get a closer look at the action.

Formula 1 is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel, single-seat racing cars. The British Grand Prix motor race, organized by the Royal Automobile Club, takes places annually in the U.K.