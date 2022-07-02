Click to share this via email

Keanu Reeves is in England for the Formula 1 British Grand Prix to seemingly support one team in particular.

The actor appears to be loyal to the Aston Martin team, as he was seen inside their garage, watching their lead driver, Sebastian Vettel, race around the Silverstone Circuit track.

No pressure, team, but you've got an audience… Welcome to the garage, Keanu Reeves. 💚#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/4Tj0FfKhAS — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 2, 2022

Reeves was photographed wearing raceway earmuffs while hanging out with the Aston Martin staff and crew.

The actor took some time to pose for photos, rocking his signature long locks and scruffy beard. He even stepped onto the actual grid, in the rain, to get a closer look at the action.

Keanu Reeves 👋 Great to see the Hollywood star enjoying the action at Silverstone 🤩#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6bs8LKnYoh — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2022

This is what you call a PROPER F1 fan!Keanu Reeves LOVING his F1 weekend! Most celebes wouldn’t dare step out into the rain! What a legend Keanu is! #BritishGP #f1 #SkyF1 pic.twitter.com/8maAI3vEhC — Brad | The Supercar Lifestyle (@CarsWithBrad) July 2, 2022

Formula 1 is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel, single-seat racing cars. The British Grand Prix motor race, organized by the Royal Automobile Club, takes places annually in the U.K.