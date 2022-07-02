Rebel Wilson has a healthy view when it comes to her weight. In her eyes, you win some and you lose some but in the end, it’s all good!

The “Senior Year” star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo of her in a bikini standing by a pool. But while the 42-year-old looked stunning in her summer look, Wilson revealed that she gained almost seven pounds while on vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

“I just noticed i put on 3 kg’s on my holiday,” she shared. “I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I’ve lost all self control. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself.”

“It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much,” she continued. “But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you.”

Fans took to the comments section to praise Wilson for her powerful message. One fan wrote, “Wow! I really needed to read that! I went to Nepal and came back home gaining 3 kgs! I was sad and now I am feeling much better… Sending love on your way.” Another fan wrote, “Yes gorgeous girl, preach that self love. You rock!” The actress shared last summer what inspired her 70-pound weight loss.

Wilson’s message came just days after she and Agruma spent time in Cappadocia, Turkey. They shared snapshots of their fun, gorgeous getaway.

Prior to that, the cute couple, who went public with their romance last month, spent time in Italy hanging out with a group of friends for a big birthday celebration.

