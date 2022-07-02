Adele still stands by her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency, after cancelling all show dates in January.

The English singer-songwriter opened up about her decision to cancel the concerts, which were scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 21 and run through mid-April at Caesars Palace.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Adele acknowledged that the backlash from angry fans was “brutal” after they had already spent money on travel and hotels, as well as booked time off from work just to see her perform. The anger left her feeling like a “shell of a person for a couple of months.”

However, the “Easy on Me” singer explained, “You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘The show’s not good enough.’”

There are still no dates planned for what was allegedly supposed to be a “postponement.” According to reports, the stage sets for the planned show, Weekends With Adele, have been dismissed and the venue has moved on with other artists.

“I’m not gonna update you if I ain’t got nothing to update you with, because that just leads to more disappointment,” Adele added.

The reason behind the cancellation of Adele’s concerts remains unclear. The singer first blamed the pandemic, saying that her show was “absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.” Later, it was reported that Adele clashed with the production team over a 60-person choir and a pond that the singer would rise from onstage.