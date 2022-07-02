Justin Bieber’s grandmother, Kathy Bieber, narrowly escaped death after involved in a brutal car accident in the singer’s Canadian hometown of Stratford, Ontario.

Word of the incident spread on Saturday in a Facebook public community page for Stratford, specifically highlighting classic cars and expos in and around the Canadian city where Bieber grew up.

A photo of Kathy’s banged up, fiery convertible, taken on site of the accident, was shared to the group. The post seemingly came from a page administrator seeking information from anyone in the community who could identify whom the vehicle belonged to, TMZ reports.

A guy named Brandan Steven, who also appears to be related to Justin, responded, claiming he was involved in the accident with Kathy. He confirmed that Kathy is the owner of the classic red car, noting that they were both inside the convertible at the time of the accident.

People also tagged Kathy in the comment section of the post. She has photos posing with the car on her Facebook page.

Naturally, group members asked for further details, to which Steven replied, “we were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us. Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70.”

Steven added that it “wasn’t good,” explaining that he had to “pull my grandmother out of [the] car.”

“Could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut,” he said.

Kathy is married to George Bieber, Justin’s dad Jeremy’s biological father. Kathy is Jeremy’s stepmother, therefore she is, technically speaking, Justin’s step-grandmother.