Britney Spears’ former business manager is being accused of profiting from the pop star’s conservatorship.

According to Variety, a new filing by Spears’ lawyer claimed that Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group was involved in creating the legal arrangement and received at least $18 million from it.

Tri Star and its founder, Lou Taylor, served as business managers for Spears from 2008 through 2020, and where hired by her father, Jamie Spears, at around the same time he had his daughter placed under the conservatorship.

Though Tri Star have previously denied any involvement in the conservatorship, the new court filing claims that the company and its employees were involved in facilitating it

“Tri Star, Lou Taylor, and Robin Greenhill have all denied that Tri Star was involved in the creation of the Conservatorship,” the filing by Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, states“These denials by Tri Star and its representatives are false.”

He adds that Tri Star received “$18-plus million from the conservatorship it helped create.”

An attorney for Tri Star responded, “This is materially misleading. As all the evidence makes abundantly clear, the conservatorship was set up on the recommendation of legal counsel, not Tri Star, and approved by the Court for more than 12 years. In fact, Tri Star was not even the business manager for the conservatorship when it was established. Cherry-picked excerpts from emails cannot change the facts, which is why this nonsense will all end once and for all when records are unsealed.”

The new filing by Rosengart includes emails sent by Tri Star employees, including one sent to Spears’ father prior to the conservatorship being put in place, which reads, “[Andrew Wallet] and Tri Star will serve as co’s [with] you.”

Another email from 2008 between employees states, “We have run into a problem with [the] judge selection… the only judge who will be able to hear our case on Friday is the one drug [sic] who will not give Jamie the power to administer psychotropic drugs [to Britney Spears].”

Earlier this week, an attorney for Spears’ father filed a sworn declaration denying being aware of or authorizing surveillance of his daughter’s bedroom.

“I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or ‘bug’ was placed her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship. This allegation is false,” the declaration from Spears’ father stated. “I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the Conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred.”

Jamie was suspended from the conservatorship last September, and the conservatorship was fully terminated in November.